Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $62,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 199,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 85,551 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 981,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,280,000 after buying an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,553. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.45. The company has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a PE ratio of 132.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

