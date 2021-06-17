State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $4.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 110,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,126. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

