State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Get State Street alerts:

STT opened at $87.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96. State Street has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 2,256.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,603,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,640,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729,678 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of State Street by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,143,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,222,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,149,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.