Stealth (XST) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $425.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $425.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001106 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00056029 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00040402 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,758,724 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

