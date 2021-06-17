Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 305.0 days.

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

