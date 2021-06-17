Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.27

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and traded as high as $27.80. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27.

Stellantis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

