Stellar (XLM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $691.84 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $7.27 billion and $691.84 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00058815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00139733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00180111 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.39 or 0.00913380 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,114 coins and its circulating supply is 23,149,089,754 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.