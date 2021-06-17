StepStone Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In related news, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,768,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $40,775,532.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026 in the last ninety days.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

