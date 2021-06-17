StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $40,775,532.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $49,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $252,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in StepStone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.