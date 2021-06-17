StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.
In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $40,775,532.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $49,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $252,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026 over the last three months.
Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75.
StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About StepStone Group
StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.