STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,180 shares during the quarter. STERIS comprises approximately 3.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 7.93% of STERIS worth $1,288,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.60. 5,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.