stETH 24 Hour Volume Hits $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00058688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00140552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00179929 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.86 or 0.00887617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,021.07 or 1.00184132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About stETH

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

