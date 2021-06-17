Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 17th (AAV, ALA, ASC, BBTVF, BIR, BN, BNE, CEU, CNQ, CPG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 17th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$5.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$29.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC)

was given a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$6.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$3.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$2.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$66.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$11.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$2.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$19.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$14.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $5.25 to $6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$11.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$25.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$6.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €43.60 ($51.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$5.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$13.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$4.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$18.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$16.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$35.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$1.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$5.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$42.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$3.25. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$4.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$2.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

