Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 17th (AAV, ALA, ASC, BBTVF, BIR, BN, BNE, CEU, CNQ, CPG)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 17th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$5.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$29.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$6.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$3.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$2.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$66.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$11.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$2.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$19.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$14.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $5.25 to $6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$11.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$25.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$6.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €43.60 ($51.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$5.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$13.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$4.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$18.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$16.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$35.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$1.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$5.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$42.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$3.25. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$4.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$2.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

