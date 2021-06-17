Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 17th (AXP, BBD.B, DOL, EMP.A, KIN, NICMF, NKE, OSK, RSLS, SMT)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 17th:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$0.80 price target on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$68.00 price target on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its mixed rating reiterated by analysts at OTR Global.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$6.25 target price on the stock.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $18.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$26.50 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.