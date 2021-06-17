Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 17th (AXP, BBD.B, DOL, EMP.A, KIN, NICMF, NKE, OSK, RSLS, SMT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 17th:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$0.80 price target on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$68.00 price target on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its mixed rating reiterated by analysts at OTR Global.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$6.25 target price on the stock.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $18.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$26.50 price target on the stock.

