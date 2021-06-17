Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Itaú Unibanco Put Options (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 60,488 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,048% compared to the average volume of 5,267 put options.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386,503 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $79,451,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $82,485,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,480 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $62,961,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

