StoneMor (NYSE:STON) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Financial Survey

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and StoneMor (NYSE:STON) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Match Group alerts:

This table compares Match Group and StoneMor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 16.63 $128.56 million $2.00 73.57 StoneMor $279.54 million 1.12 -$8.36 million N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than StoneMor.

Volatility & Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneMor has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of StoneMor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.9% of StoneMor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and StoneMor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 20.44% -39.56% 19.58% StoneMor -7.31% N/A -1.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Match Group and StoneMor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 StoneMor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $153.26, suggesting a potential upside of 4.16%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than StoneMor.

Summary

Match Group beats StoneMor on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About StoneMor

StoneMor Inc. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers caskets and other funeral related items; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, insurance products, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 313 cemeteries in 26 states and Puerto Rico; and 80 funeral homes in 16 states and Puerto Rico. The company is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.