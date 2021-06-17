STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stake Lifted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 54.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

STORE Capital stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

