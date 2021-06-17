STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Raised to $39.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

STOR stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.82. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 95,454 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

