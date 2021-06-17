Streamr (DATA) Trading 23% Lower This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $131.02 million and approximately $38.14 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00060983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.38 or 0.00765958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00084030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00042321 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 884,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

