StrongHands (SHND) Price Down 22.5% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $451,995.56 and $146.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,572,803,053 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,608,699 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

