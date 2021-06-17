Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the May 13th total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $256.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.49. Stryker has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

