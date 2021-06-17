Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,046 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.82. 109,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,917,205. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.