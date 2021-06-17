Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 730,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $90,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.15. 125,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,251,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.