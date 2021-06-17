Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $41,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 171,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 167,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.16. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

