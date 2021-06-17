Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $10.65 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $16.05 on Thursday, hitting $2,529.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,931. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,369.15. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,537.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $161,125,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.