Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $382.91. 10,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.01. The company has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

