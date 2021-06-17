Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,586 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $44,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Shares of INTU traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $472.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,432. The company’s fifty day moving average is $426.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.99 and a 52-week high of $478.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.