Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 740,000 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $58,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,456,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 122,665 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,843,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after purchasing an additional 698,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,646,000 after purchasing an additional 994,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,714,000 after acquiring an additional 655,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 68,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,656. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $64.49 and a one year high of $97.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.24.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

