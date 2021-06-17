Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 121,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,296,866 shares.The stock last traded at $7.08 and had previously closed at $7.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after acquiring an additional 711,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 598,570 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,071,000 after purchasing an additional 319,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

