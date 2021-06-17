Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.56

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and traded as low as $6.40. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 183,939 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $642.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.75% and a negative net margin of 430.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Maky Zanganeh bought 389,077 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 11,365,921 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $59,557,426.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,551,258.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 329,898 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

