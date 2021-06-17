SUN Price Tops $0.0310 on Major Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $177,891.34 and $43.97 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00140939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00180134 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.41 or 0.00913726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.91 or 0.99933399 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

