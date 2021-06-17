Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.36.

TSE:SU traded down C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,593,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,454. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,648.33. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.6747504 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

