Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.00.
Shares of SU stock traded down C$1.12 on Thursday, reaching C$29.71. 4,878,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,876,708. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.76 billion and a PE ratio of 1,649.44. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.86.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
