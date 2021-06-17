Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.00.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$1.12 on Thursday, reaching C$29.71. 4,878,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,876,708. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.76 billion and a PE ratio of 1,649.44. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.86.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.6747504 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

