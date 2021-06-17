Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.00.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$1.12 on Thursday, hitting C$29.71. 4,878,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,876,708. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.76 billion and a PE ratio of 1,649.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.86. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.6747504 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

