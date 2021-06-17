Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.00.
Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$1.12 on Thursday, hitting C$29.71. 4,878,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,876,708. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.76 billion and a PE ratio of 1,649.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.86. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
