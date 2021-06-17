Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Trading Down 1%

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. 17,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 10,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $180.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.71.

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter.

Suncrest Bank provides various banking products and services to individual and businesses in California. The company offers business banking products and services, which include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, construction, small business administration, commercial loans, and small business guaranteed loans, as well as investment real estate loans; cash management services; merchant services; and certificate of deposit registry services.

