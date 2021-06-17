Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells $152,277.42 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,491 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $152,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,596,417 shares in the company, valued at $69,635,709.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $118,898.30.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $1,236,272.66.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96.

On Monday, March 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,424 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,218,168.64.

Shares of RUN traded up $4.43 on Thursday, reaching $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,729,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 1,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after buying an additional 83,376 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 1,893.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

