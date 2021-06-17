Super Zero Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.22 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $81.39 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,335.50 or 0.06211078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00145766 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,327,419 coins and its circulating supply is 319,391,707 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

