Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SUPGF stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

