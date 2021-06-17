SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $138,625.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00141939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00180784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.18 or 0.00913640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,997.18 or 0.99706056 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,077,942 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

