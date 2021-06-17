Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE) Shares Up 0.2%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 2,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 26,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.