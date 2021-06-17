Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.25. Support.com shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 720,356 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Support.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $98.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Support.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Support.com by 3,752.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Support.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Support.com by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Support.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

