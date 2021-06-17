Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Raised to C$1.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$1.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

SGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

SGY stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,652. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$80.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

