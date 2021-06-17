suterusu (SUTER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $308,775.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $23.78 million and $308,775.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, suterusu has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.70 or 0.00762757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00083337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042193 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

