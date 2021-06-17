Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRO opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.41. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

