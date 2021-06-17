Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in May

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,726,800 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the May 13th total of 2,179,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27,268.0 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Danske cut shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products worldwide. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

