Swap Price Tops $0.0360 on Major Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. Swap has a market capitalization of $482,924.14 and approximately $418.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00058688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00140552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00179929 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.86 or 0.00887617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,021.07 or 1.00184132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,396,653 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

