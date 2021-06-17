Swarm City Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $572,374.47 and $1.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

