Swarm (SWM) Price Tops $0.0594

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Swarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swarm has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $11,564.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.23 or 0.00752984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00084010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042323 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

SWM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

