Swedish Match AB (publ)’s (SWMAY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. AlphaValue lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

SWMAY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 42,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.12 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.