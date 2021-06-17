SWYFT Reaches Market Cap of $12,962.73 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. SWYFT has a total market cap of $12,962.73 and approximately $5,254.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SWYFT has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00026170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00755622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00084391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042732 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

