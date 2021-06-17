Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Short Interest Update

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,877,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 13th total of 1,541,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 206.3 days.

OTCMKTS SYDDF opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Sydney Airport has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49.

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, and airfield and terminal facilities, as well as government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

