Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Short Interest Update

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,877,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 13th total of 1,541,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 206.3 days.
OTCMKTS SYDDF opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Sydney Airport has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49.
Sydney Airport Company Profile
